Warning issued for new Barcelona coach

Xavi Hernández warns new coach about Barcelona and difficulties with club

May 27, 2024

Barcelona win match against Sevilla at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Sunday.

Days after manager Xavi Hernandez was fired by the owners, a warning has been issued for a new coach whoever is to take reigns of the Spanish club after Barcelona’s win over Seville Sunday with 2-1.

Xavi Hernández was kicked out from Barcelona last week after he agreed to stay in the club till June 30, 2025. He said on Sunday that his skills were not valued in Barca, according to DAZN.

"I don't think the work we have done has been sufficiently valued considering the adverse situation we came into," Xavi told the outlet after his team crushed Sevilla at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

"Barça were ninth in the table when we arrived at the end of 2021. We finished second. Then, in the first full season [in charge], we won two trophies [LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa],” the 44-year-old said.

"This year has not been at the level required, but it's come down to details in several key games. It's a shame. I am sad, but this is the job of a coach."

Reports from ESPN suggested that Xavi is set to be replaced by Hansi Flick, and the official announcement is expected soon.

"They have to know it is a difficult situation because Barcelona is a difficult club, but also because of the adverse financial situation, above all [LaLiga's] financial fair play rules," Xavi told the outlet about his successor.

"It won't be easy at all. They will suffer and they will need patience because it's a really difficult job. The only thing that can save them is winning, whether they have been part of the club or not [previously].”

