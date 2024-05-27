Rafael Nadal knocked out of French Open 2024

Rafael Nadal crushed by Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2024’s Round 1. — Reuters

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the French Open 2024 in Round 1 by Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(5) and 6-3 on Monday.



Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slams, tried to give his best similar to that of the old days to triumph on Court Philippe Chatrier, but the 37-year-old failed.

In a post-match talk, the 14-time Roland Garros champion said Monday: "It is incredible, I want to say thank you. It is difficult for me to talk. I am not 100% sure if this is going to be the last time I am in front of you. The feelings I have today are hard to describe."



"To feel the love in the place I love the most. I have to congratulate Sascha for this great match. I know 2022 has been a super tough moment for you and so I wish you the best."

Spanish Rafael Nadal may have played his last game. — AFP

Rafael Nadal was able to secure 90 points over his opponent’s 109. He was served at 0-30 in his potentially last game, according to The Telegraph.

The Spanish athlete underwent a hip surgery rendering him to only play four tournaments since January last year.

Nadal won his maiden French Open title in 2005. Till then, he had 14 titles on his name.

He said: "I have been going through a tough moment, so many injuries but I went through it to get back here. I had my chances but it was not enough against a great player. There is a big chance I won’t be back but I can’t say 100%. My body is feeling better than two months ago."



The Spaniard’s impeccable record at Clay makes him as widely the greatest player of Clay's season as in 116 matches he played at Roland Garros, he only lost four times, which includes Monday’s defeat.



Nadal added: "I have amazing feelings on this court, I never dreamed as a kid I would be here at 28. Sorry, 38. I would love to be 28! All the memories have been different, so special. Support has been unforgettable. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I don't know if it's gonna be my last time here, to be honest. I'm not 100 sure."