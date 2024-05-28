Mike Tyson health emergency: Jake Paul speaks up ahead of fight

Jake Paul reveals what he thinks about fight with Mike Tyson. — Reuters

Since the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was fixed for July, the 27-year-old boxer gave a crucial insight about facing the star at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Representatives spokesperson for Mike Tyson revealed a day earlier that the 57-year-old faced an airborne medical emergency while onboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles Sunday.

Tyson's representatives said: "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing."

Mike Tyson suffers airborne health emergency. — Reuters

Taking to X, YouTuber Jake Paul wrote: "You love to make s–t up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson."

The Iron Mike retired from the ring in 2005 after being two times heavyweight champion. He had 50 wins and 44 knockouts on his name.

The 58-year-old legend faced another boxer Roy Jones Jr in a 2020 fight after retirement and since then, he had not faced anyone until July 20the.

The social media personality-turned-boxer challenged the Iron Mike to step into the ring once again, who started his career in boxing in 2020 and emerged victor in nine out of 10 fights with six knockouts.

Tyson’s match is slated to be live on Netflix on July 20.