Virat Kohli rubs shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Virat Kohli included in the ranks of Portuguese and Argentine international

May 28, 2024

Virat Kohli rubs shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Lionel Messi (L) joined by Virat Kohli. — Reuters 

In the realm of sports, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as some of the best players with international recognition. They have also millions of social media followers.

However, a new player has joined the fray in terms of social media traction who has been said to be rubbing shoulders with the two sportsmen.

Ross Taylor, who is a former New Zealand cricketer, called Virat Kohli someone with a huge fan following, and that the Indian is a global superstar like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While speaking at a podcast 180 Not Out, Taylor said: "Players are putting outposts endorsing products and things like that. Who would have thought of that in 2008? Someone like Kohli, who is a superstar in the world of cricket, but is also a global superstar in the world of sports. In terms of Instagram and social media, he’s up there with Ronaldo and Messi!"

Taylor, who appeared in 112 Tests, and 236 ODIs, added: "Yeah, I think you are more accessible, I don’t think sportsmen are just as critiqued. I think movie stars, Bollywood stars, politicians are all under the microscope now because of social media but I don’t think that is a bad thing."

The 35-year-old Kohli had a remarkable opening on the crease for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He amassed 741 runs at an average of 61.75, with a strike rate of 154.70. He hit 62 fours and 38 sixes. 

