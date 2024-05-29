Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers AI Ruddy in touching post

Arnold Schwarzenegger remembered Oscar-winning producer AI Ruddy after his passing on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles.

The Terminator star took to his Instagram handle on Monday, May 28, and penned a heartfelt letter for the producer by sharing a series of photos of himself with Rubby.

"I met him more than 40 years ago when he was already an icon and I was just starting my film career," Schwarzenegger began his post by saying.

Reminiscing about Ruddy’s impact on his career, the 76-year-old actor shared, "He became a dear friend and a mentor. He was always there to give me advice and lead me in the right direction."

"People like Al are why I refuse to be called a self-made man. Where would I be without him? My life wouldn’t be what it is without fantastic people like him who have been there every step of the way,” he added.



Schwarzenegger also praised the producer of the 1972 classic The Godfather by calling him "the world’s greatest storyteller."

"Whether he was talking about being threatened by real mafia heavy hitters while he was making the Godfather or telling a story about his kids, it didn’t matter,” the True Lies actor continued.



"I will never forget him. I will miss him dearly, but Al will always be with me. I am filled with gratitude that I had the opportunity to get to know such a great man with such a big heart,” Schwarzenegger penned before concluding the heartfelt tribute.

For those unversed, Ruddy produced more than 40 projects during his nearly 60-year career in the film industry and won ‘Best Picture’ Oscars for producing The Godfather and 2004's Million Dollar Baby.