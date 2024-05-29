This player is untouchable in Barcelona as per Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich's former boss Hansi Flick reveals an untouchable player in Barca. — AFP

Former manager of German football club Bayern Munich Hansi Flick has categorically announced an untouchable player after taking the helms of Barcelona Wednesday.

Hansi Flick took over as a new coach of Barcelona in a two-year contract after Xavi Hernandez was fired by the Spanish club owners last week.

The 59-year-old was fired by the German club in 2023.

Flick guided Bayern Munich to another level in 2020 by winning the Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League.

Flick said Wednesday: "It's a big honour, a dream for me to sign my contract here. We won some titles with Bayern Munich and my hunger is really big for titles.”

As the transfer window has opened, Flick revealed that within his squad Frenkie de Jong is an untouchable player of Barcelona.

De Jong had been with the Spanish club since 2019 and there have been some speculations about Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag wanting him back into his squad after assuming the managerial position at Old Trafford.

The financial hardships on Barca also sparked speculations of De Jong's landing in Catalunya however, the German manager Flick is not in favour of transferring the Dutch midfielder.

The 27-year-old played 30 games across all competitions this season, including 20 La Liga appearances, according to Sportbible.