Lucasfilm boss defends new 'Star Wars' path

Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy rejects criticism on 'Star Wars' new direction

May 30, 2024

Some Star Wars fans were furious over the addition of new changes to the franchise, such as diverse casting. But Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy defended her vision, explaining that storytelling must be inclusive.

Addressing the anger on forthcoming The Acolyte show on Disney+ for being woke, the head honcho said these backlash often target female filmmakers because the fanbase is mostly male-dominated.

"Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it's terrifying," she added. 

The 70-year-old continued, "I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more."

"Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal. My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That's an easy decision for me."

