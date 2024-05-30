Kate Middleton's cancer ‘turns corner' in major update

Kate Middleton is doing a lot better amid her cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales has “turned a corner” with her medical treatment ever since announcing her illness in March.

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” a family friend told Vanity Fair on Tuesday.

They added that Buckingham Palace has been facing “a very challenging and worrying time” due to Kate’s health battle, however, her immediate family and husband Prince William have made things easier by “rallying around her.”

The 42-year-old princess announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. While she didn’t disclose what kind of cancer she has, she said in her video message that the disease was still in its “early stages.”

Another source recently told Daily Beast that she doesn’t plan on attending to any royal duties for the rest of the year.

“The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better,” the insider said, adding that the couple will spend the summer at Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.