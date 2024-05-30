Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers backlash as Moroccan player Ayoub El Kaabi breaks his record. — Reuters

Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo saw his record shattered in European football on Wednesday when the Greek club Olympiakos won the Europa Conference League.

Among his several records, Cristiano Ronaldo was also the top goal scorer at the European tournament knockout stages. During the 39-year-old’s stay at Los Blancos, he had scored ten times in the club’s 2016-2017 win.

Karim Benzema also held a similar record while bidding for the Champions League title in 2022 with Real Madrid.

But now, Ayoub El Kaabi has taken the honour from the two and struck a goal in the 116th minute, taking Olympiakos to crush Fiorentina and secure their first-ever European trophy.

This is how he hit for the 11th time in the knockout stages of the continental tournament.

Ayoub El Kaabi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record during Europa Conference League. — Reuters

El Kaabi, who is a Moroccan player, has been a noticeable player as he has a hat-trick against Aston Villa in the first leg of their semi-final and then backed up his team more by scoring a brace in the return leg.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the zenith of his career with the most UEFA Champions League goals and 893 overall.

Ronaldo also has been named the top scorer of the recent Saudi Pro League, hitting two times against Al-Ittihad, and taking his tally to 64, in 69 appearances.