 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record

Karim Benzema held similar record while bidding for Champions League title in 2022 with Real Madrid

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers backlash as Moroccan player Ayoub El Kaabi breaks his record. — Reuters

Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo saw his record shattered in European football on Wednesday when the Greek club Olympiakos won the Europa Conference League.

Among his several records, Cristiano Ronaldo was also the top goal scorer at the European tournament knockout stages. During the 39-year-old’s stay at Los Blancos, he had scored ten times in the club’s 2016-2017 win.

Karim Benzema also held a similar record while bidding for the Champions League title in 2022 with Real Madrid.

But now, Ayoub El Kaabi has taken the honour from the two and struck a goal in the 116th minute, taking Olympiakos to crush Fiorentina and secure their first-ever European trophy.

This is how he hit for the 11th time in the knockout stages of the continental tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record
Ayoub El Kaabi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record during Europa Conference League. — Reuters

El Kaabi, who is a Moroccan player, has been a noticeable player as he has a hat-trick against Aston Villa in the first leg of their semi-final and then backed up his team more by scoring a brace in the return leg.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the zenith of his career with the most UEFA Champions League goals and 893 overall.

Ronaldo also has been named the top scorer of the recent Saudi Pro League, hitting two times against Al-Ittihad, and taking his tally to 64, in 69 appearances.

Why Manchester United got irked amid post FA Cup victory party?
Why Manchester United got irked amid post FA Cup victory party?
These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
Pakistan-India clash: New York administration fortifies security amid terrorist threat
Pakistan-India clash: New York administration fortifies security amid terrorist threat
Pakistan to enter T20 World Cup 2024 with improved ranking
Pakistan to enter T20 World Cup 2024 with improved ranking
Win or lose we are with you: Mohsin Naqvi backs Green Shirts ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 video
Win or lose we are with you: Mohsin Naqvi backs Green Shirts ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
PFL, Atletico Madrid join hands for Pakistan football's betterment
PFL, Atletico Madrid join hands for Pakistan football's betterment
This player is untouchable in Barcelona as per Hansi Flick
This player is untouchable in Barcelona as per Hansi Flick
Kylian Mbappe reveals his dream club
Kylian Mbappe reveals his dream club
Lionel Messi to welcome former PSG mate in Inter Miami
Lionel Messi to welcome former PSG mate in Inter Miami
Shaheen Afridi jumps multiple spots in latest ICC T20I rankings
Shaheen Afridi jumps multiple spots in latest ICC T20I rankings
Cristiano Ronaldo extends gratitude to Al Nassr, ex-clubs for elite milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo extends gratitude to Al Nassr, ex-clubs for elite milestone
Gautam Gambhir 'likely' to be India's new head coach: report
Gautam Gambhir 'likely' to be India's new head coach: report