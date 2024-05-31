 
Geo News

Hugh Jackman shares the toughest challenge of his 'Wolverine' comeback

Hugh Jackman returns to his role as Wolverine in upcoming 'Deadpool 3' alongside Ryan Reynolds

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Hugh Jackman recently opened up about the challenges he faced in returning to his role as Wolverine.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, while talking to his Deadpool & Wolverine co-actor Ryan Reynolds, Jackman revealed the hardest part of getting back into superhero shape for upcoming film.

Jackman shared that the hardest part was not the intense workout but the diet.

"When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit…the food," he said.

The Reminiscence actor continued, "I have to eat a lot, For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in."

"Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people. I'm sure they're like, ‘Well, that sounds great.’ But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy," Reynolds added further.

