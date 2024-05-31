 
Geo News

Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him

Shiloh Jolie delivers blow to father Brad Pitt on eighteen birthday

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Brad Pitts favourite kid legally disowned him
Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him

Shiloh Jolie, the biological daughter of Brad Pitt, decided to cut legal ties with her father by dropping his name from the end.

Her decision comes on the day she turned eighteen when she filed papers to legally distance herself from the Oscar winner, according to TMZ.

She earlier dropped a hint at what was coming when she changed her username on social media to 'Shi Jolie.'

Noteworthy, the dancer was said to be close to the Fury star among his siblings, who shared a fraught relationship.

Shiloh, for one, "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings," the source told Life & Style.

"She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."

Unsurprisingly, Shiloh was not the first child to legally disowned Brad. His other kids, including Zahara, Vivienne, and Maddox, similarly moved on to drop his name from their end, according to reports.

Brad meanwhile dropped the condition of joint custody in his legal battle against Angelina, which reportedly would fast-track the divorce case proceedings.

The pair got together in 2004 and tied the knot in 2014, and have six children.

Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest before show
Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest before show
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Chris Hemsworth to 'enter' big crossover film
Chris Hemsworth to 'enter' big crossover film
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez's lust for attention put Ben Affleck on edge?
Jennifer Lopez's lust for attention put Ben Affleck on edge?
Taylor Swift shows love to Blake Lively's daughters in Madrid
Taylor Swift shows love to Blake Lively's daughters in Madrid
Robert De Niro's 'rare political stance' revealed: 'He will challenge'
Robert De Niro's 'rare political stance' revealed: 'He will challenge'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on united front amid split rumours
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on united front amid split rumours
Hugh Jackman shares the toughest challenge of his 'Wolverine' comeback
Hugh Jackman shares the toughest challenge of his 'Wolverine' comeback
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to deal with Ben Affleck rift rumours
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to deal with Ben Affleck rift rumours
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enter new dynamic in romance: Report
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enter new dynamic in romance: Report
Country singer Brian Kelley breaks his silence over 'Florida Georgia Line's split
Country singer Brian Kelley breaks his silence over 'Florida Georgia Line's split