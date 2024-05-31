Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him

Shiloh Jolie, the biological daughter of Brad Pitt, decided to cut legal ties with her father by dropping his name from the end.

Her decision comes on the day she turned eighteen when she filed papers to legally distance herself from the Oscar winner, according to TMZ.

She earlier dropped a hint at what was coming when she changed her username on social media to 'Shi Jolie.'

Noteworthy, the dancer was said to be close to the Fury star among his siblings, who shared a fraught relationship.

Shiloh, for one, "is not trying to hurt her dad's feelings," the source told Life & Style.

"She has sympathy that he's estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable."

Unsurprisingly, Shiloh was not the first child to legally disowned Brad. His other kids, including Zahara, Vivienne, and Maddox, similarly moved on to drop his name from their end, according to reports.

Brad meanwhile dropped the condition of joint custody in his legal battle against Angelina, which reportedly would fast-track the divorce case proceedings.

The pair got together in 2004 and tied the knot in 2014, and have six children.