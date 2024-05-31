 
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne attend opening night of 'Reefer Madness: The Musical'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's youngest daughter, Vivienne previously dropped 'Pitt' from her last name in the Playbill of 'The Outsider'

May 31, 2024

Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne attended the opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical revival to support Kristen Bell.

The event took place on Thursday, May 30 at The Whitley located on iconic Hollywood Blvd, where the 48-year-old Oscar winner and the teenager whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt were spotted.

In the photos, Angelina can be seen posing with Vivienne while wrapping hands around her along with Kristine on the red carpet.

The Maleficent actress wore a black blazer with black trousers paired with a white T-shirt printed with a grey tie on the front.

Whereas Vivienne donned a button-up T-shirt, black vest, and baggy pants paired with Converse sneakers

Their appearance came just a few days after it was discovered that Vivienne had omitted the last name of Brad from her moniker in a recent musical show The Outsider, which she helped her mother to produce.

In the Playbil she was credited as 'Vivienne Jolie' rather than her previous full name 'Vivienne Jolie-Pitt', reported by PEOPLE magazine.

Moreover, on Thursday, May 30, TMZ reported that the former couple's 18-year-old daughter Shiloh has requested to change her name legally to 'Shiloh Jolie'.

Additionally, the former couple’s eldest daughter Zahara introduced her self as 'Zahara Marley Jolie' while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, as per a video shared by Essence in November 2023.

