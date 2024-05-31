 
Eminem alludes to Meghan Thee Stallion shooting case in new track 'Houdini'

Eminem's new song 'Houdini' is the lead single of his upcoming album 'The Death of Slim Shady'

May 31, 2024

Eminem came up with new music as he promised his fans.

Eminem released a new single titled Houdini on Thursday night, May 30, along with a music video endorsed by stars including Pete Davidson, 50 Cent, Dr.Dre, and Snoop Dog.

Apart from his star-studded music video, he also mentioned Megan Thee Stallion and her shooting incident with Tory Lanez who was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Moreover, in his new song, the 51-year-old rapper smartly played with lyrics as he teased a future collaboration with the Hot Girl Summer star.

He crooned, "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back."

Meghan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Shooting case

During an altercation between Meghan and Tory while riding a car in Hollywood Hills he shot her in the foot after attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner's House on August 20, 2020 as per Vulture.

After a trial that ran for almost 2 years, Tory was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

