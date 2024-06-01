Jennifer Lopez cancels tour amid split rumours with Ben Affleck

 
Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me... Live' tour amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck

June 01, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has made the difficult decision to cancel her upcoming tour, This Is Me... Live.

The announcement made by Live Nation on Friday, May 31, revealed Lopez will not be hitting roads this summer in order to prioritize personal life.

In a heartfelt statement to her fans on her website, OntheJLo, the singer expressed her deep regret over letting her fans down.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she stated.

Further added, "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

The tour was originally scheduled to run from June to August, in support of Lopez's latest studio album, This Is Me...Now, which was released in February.

The cancellation of the highly anticipated tour comes amidst recent rumors of a strained marriage with Ben Affleck.

According to several reports, the couple have been living separately in Los Angeles, with Lopez focusing on promoting her Netflix film Atlas, while Affleck has been occupied filming The Accountant 2.

