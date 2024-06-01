Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree part ways after brief romance

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bee have parted ways after dating for five months, according to latest report.

An insider close to the exes spilt to Page Six that the Sucker singer ended his romance with Stormi as he has no time for romance in his life.

They said the Jonas Brothers band member is busy working on his upcoming solo album and does not want his attention diverted.



Sharing more insights, they told the publication, “He’s been busy working on his solo album,” with another source telling US Weekly that Joe “has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now.”

“If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life. [He] doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody,” the tipster added.

“If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now,” the source added.

In January, Joe and Stormi first sparked romance rumors when they were seen enjoying a romantic dinner together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

They later confirmed their relationship after they were spotted locking lips in Australia.