What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold

Dolly Parton finds Beyonce's rendition of her 1970s classic Jolene 'bold'

Beyoncé finally treated all the Jolene fans with a unique touch to the 1970s hit in March.



Unlike Dolly Parton's 1973 classic that delves into a woman's vulnerability that makes her plead to protect her love, Beyoncé's lyrics take up an assertive tone towards any potential threat to her relationship.

Beyoncé — who has been married to JAY-Z since 2008 — tells the imaginary chacter Jolene that she has the full support of her man, with whom she’s 'been deep in love for 20 years.'

Parton was delighted to see the rendition even though she found beyonce's spin on the song 'bold' and 'unexpected'.

The song also picked up among fans, who found Beyoncé's touch to be rather queenly. "This version of Jolene sounds more like a remake of 'You ain't woman enough to take my man'," a fan wrote on YouTube.

The comment section also filled with hilarious responses to Beyoncé's reinterpretation, with one YouTube user quipping, "They’ve been draggin Jolene’s name for decades, and we never heard her side."

Some even speculated how Jolene herself might react to the rendition. "Jolene sitting in the nursing home wondering w** she did to Beyonce," a user said.

Another fan wrote, "Jolene is set to do a press conference to set the record straight," while one user jokingly said Jolene has 24 hours to respond.

"Jolene may be old but she still a threat," another user playfully noted.

The rendition comes four years after Parton encouraged the Halo songstress to cover Jolene which has previously covered by Miley Cyrus and also recorded worldwide over 400 times in different languages by different bands.