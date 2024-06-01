 
Geo News

What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold

Internet cracks up to Beyoncé's Jolene rendition while Dolly Parton finds it 'bold' and 'unexpected'

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

What Jolene fans think of Beyonces cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
Dolly Parton finds Beyonce's rendition of her 1970s classic Jolene 'bold'

Beyoncé finally treated all the Jolene fans with a unique touch to the 1970s hit in March.

Unlike Dolly Parton's 1973 classic that delves into a woman's vulnerability that makes her plead to protect her love, Beyoncé's lyrics take up an assertive tone towards any potential threat to her relationship.

Beyoncé — who has been married to JAY-Z since 2008 — tells the imaginary chacter Jolene that she has the full support of her man, with whom she’s 'been deep in love for 20 years.'

Parton was delighted to see the rendition even though she found beyonce's spin on the song 'bold' and 'unexpected'.

The song also picked up among fans, who found Beyoncé's touch to be rather queenly. "This version of Jolene sounds more like a remake of 'You ain't woman enough to take my man'," a fan wrote on YouTube.

The comment section also filled with hilarious responses to Beyoncé's reinterpretation, with one YouTube user quipping, "They’ve been draggin Jolene’s name for decades, and we never heard her side."

Some even speculated how Jolene herself might react to the rendition. "Jolene sitting in the nursing home wondering w** she did to Beyonce," a user said.

Another fan wrote, "Jolene is set to do a press conference to set the record straight," while one user jokingly said Jolene has 24 hours to respond.

"Jolene may be old but she still a threat," another user playfully noted.

The rendition comes four years after Parton encouraged the Halo songstress to cover Jolene which has previously covered by Miley Cyrus and also recorded worldwide over 400 times in different languages by different bands. 

Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'
Enrique Iglesias mourned death of 'close friend' while filming for song 'Hero'
Enrique Iglesias mourned death of 'close friend' while filming for song 'Hero'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori growing close for 'rare reason': Report
Kanye West, Bianca Censori growing close for 'rare reason': Report
Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke addresses career challenges
Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke addresses career challenges
Ben Affleck once again hints reconciliation with JLo amid divorce rumors
Ben Affleck once again hints reconciliation with JLo amid divorce rumors
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' fight postponed due to THIS reason
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' fight postponed due to THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez reconnects with BFF who warned her about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez reconnects with BFF who warned her about Ben Affleck
Kate Nash 'secretly' engaged to 'sweetheart' Thomas Silverman
Kate Nash 'secretly' engaged to 'sweetheart' Thomas Silverman
'Gossip Girl' alum Taylor Momsen shares details of bat incident
'Gossip Girl' alum Taylor Momsen shares details of bat incident
John Legend weighs in on Diddy's 'abusive' video, lawsuits
John Legend weighs in on Diddy's 'abusive' video, lawsuits
Ryan Gosling's hopes pinned on ‘Barbie' sequel or Ken spinoff after box-office disaster
Ryan Gosling's hopes pinned on ‘Barbie' sequel or Ken spinoff after box-office disaster