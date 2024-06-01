 
Kanye West, Bianca Censori growing close for 'rare reason': Report

Kanye West and his muse Bianca Censori were recently spotted in Prato, Italy

June 01, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly growing close to each other.

As fans will know, the controversial rapper and his Australian muse are popular for making headlines due to their racy step outs and controversial posts.

Now, as per the latest findings of The Mirror, the popular couple have a new goal in mind, and this common purpose has drawn them closer.

The outlet reported that Kanye and Bianca were recently papped headed towards a “business engagement” in Prato, Italy, as the Yeezy designer "has a lot to add" to Kanye's entrepreneurial ambitions.

In this regard, the PR expert Katya Varbanova shared with the outlet, "I think the couple working together is a good idea."

She also declared, "Bianca is not only incredibly smart and well educated but according to her own admission, she was artistic ever since she was a child and had dreams of becoming a sculptor one day."

Katya even continued to address, "If a couple can get along working together, it can actually make their relationship stronger and make them two feel closer, having a shared purpose, creating something together."

"Plus, this way they're spending less time away from each other and traveling for business together. They're married so it is no surprise their commitments have extended to their work as well. As a couple, they clearly continue to turn heads, which brings more publicity to them as individuals and therefore their businesses," she remarked in conclusion.

