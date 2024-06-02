Real Madrid crowned Kings of Europe for 15th time

Real Madrid defeat Borussia Dortmund to claim Champions League title. — AFP

WEMBLEY: Real Madrid have been crowned the kings of Europe title for a record-extending 15th time with a 2-0 victory over Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the final of the Champions League at Wembley on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti got the victory for the fifth time as a manager of the club. Meantime, the club won the first title at Wembley.



It was a dramatic final against Borussia Dortmund. Despite being the favourites, the Spanish side faced tough competition but ultimately pulled off dominating with a 2-0 victory.

Dortmund undeniably played an excellent game. It is a big deal for the club to have gone this far to play a final of the Champions League.



Real Madrid broke the deadlock when right back Dani Carvajal met a Toni Kroos corner with a precise header in 74th minute. The ball went right into the net, sparking renewed energy in Carlo Ancelotti's team. It was Dani's 13th goal during his Real Madrid career after 11 seasons.

The Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr., sealed the win for his side by sliding home Real Madrid's second goal in 83rd minute. His clinical finish silenced the passionate Dortmund fans who had been creating noise throughout the final.

Borussia Dortmund had their plenty of chances in the first half, but luck was not on their side. Niclas Fuellkrug came closest, hitting the post from close range.

However, Dortmund showed no fear of Real Madrid's impressive record in this competition and dominated the first half. The crowd cheered loudly for them when the referee signalled half-time.



Real Madrid's victory solidifies their status as European football giants, adding another trophy to their impressive collection.

Real Madrid have not lost a European Cup final ever since they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in 1981. They have now won nine consecutive finals over the span of 43 years, bringing their total to 15 titles. This is more than double the seven titles won by second-placed AC Milan.