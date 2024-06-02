Photo: Kylie Minogue touches new heights of fame after battling cancer: Report

Kylie Minogue, who is an Australian pop sensation, is reportedly enjoying the new heights of her success.

As fans will be aware, the singing sensation previously professed that she had no intentions of pursuing a career in the music industry.

However, the pop-arena has reportedly proved to be a successful platform to showcase Kylie’s genius, as per the new report of The Mirror.

Expressing surprise over rapid rise in stardom, Kylie revealed to the outlet in February, “I actually have this sensation of, ‘What’s happened with my career this year?’”

“Whether you know me, like me, care about me, I think the success of this year is kind of beyond me,” she expressed.

To note here, this year has proved to be a ‘remarkable’ for the 56-year-old singing sensation as she was invited by fellow popstar Madonna to perform during her Celebration Tour in March 2024.

Moreover, Kylie also became the first female to have five UK No1 albums in five consecutive decades this year.

“This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming,” Kylie said about the honour at that time.