T20 World Cup 2024: Google fascinates cricket fans with vibrant doodle

Google doodle celebrates T20 World Cup 2024 with vibrant doodle.

Google has always come up with new artistic ideas to highlight special happenings around the world as now, it showcased a lively doodle to showcase the much-anticipated global tournament of T20 World Cup 2024 to fascinate cricket fans.

Google is celebrating the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a vibrant doodle on Sunday.

In a gripping start to the tournament, the United States defeated Canada by 7 runs earlier today, with Aaron Jones joining the elite company of the West Indies’ Chris Gayle.

This marked the ninth edition of the T20 tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

The colourful doodle shows how exciting the cricket tournament is and reminds us of the importance it carries. It’s a colourful way to get its fans pumped up for the forthcoming matches.

This tournament features 20 teams, with the finest players in the world representing each squad. In the approaching matches, every participant is prepared to display their abilities.

All the teams have been divided into four groups; A, B, C, and D. The two teams at the top of each group will qualify for the Super Eight round. Following that, the Super Eight will be split into two groups, with the top two teams from each group moving on to the semifinals.

Along with all the international teams, the men in blue are ready for the upcoming event. Meanwhile, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the exciting matches scheduled in the upcoming week, including the biggest match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (June 9).

Moreover, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his excitement about the tournament.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the post on X, stating, “More teams than ever will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup this year. Exciting to see my favorite sport growing globally – and celebrated in today’s #Doodle. First toss is in a few hours – good luck to all the teams!”

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman

Group C: New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Nepal