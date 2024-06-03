 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia win toss, decide to bowl against Oman

Group B match is being played at Kensington Oval in Barbados

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia win toss, decide to bowl against Oman
Captains of Namibia and Oman seen alongside the match referee and commmentator at the toss on May 3, 2024.— ICC

Namibia won the toss and decided to bowl first in their inaugural game of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Oman. 

The Group B match will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Group B includes Namibia, Oman, Australia, England and Scotland. 

Speaking at the toss, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said that he wants to assess the conditions by bowling first. "You've got to come to the ground and execute to get the points," he added.

Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas said that they were happy to bat first on a fresh pitch. He added that the series against Namibia earlier this year gave them valuable information about their opponents.

Lineups

Namibia: N Davin, M van Lingen, JN Frylinck, MG Erasmus (capt), MB Kruger, JJ Smit, D Wiese, ZE Green (wk), R Trumpelmann, BM Scholtz, T Lungameni

Oman: KH Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

'Party in the USA' but Pakistan and India await for T20 co-hosts
'Party in the USA' but Pakistan and India await for T20 co-hosts
Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid after Champions League win
Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid after Champions League win
WI vs PNG: West Indies defeat Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets
WI vs PNG: West Indies defeat Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets
Imran Nazir, Ahmed Shehzad suggest Pakistan's ideal opening pair for T20 World Cup
Imran Nazir, Ahmed Shehzad suggest Pakistan's ideal opening pair for T20 World Cup
Pakistan team to be 'royal guests on Hajj' if they win T20 World Cup 2024
Pakistan team to be 'royal guests on Hajj' if they win T20 World Cup 2024
WATCH: Donald Trump looks devastated in UFC hall with Dana White video
WATCH: Donald Trump looks devastated in UFC hall with Dana White
T20 World Cup 2024: Google fascinates cricket fans with vibrant doodle
T20 World Cup 2024: Google fascinates cricket fans with vibrant doodle
Cristiano Ronaldo makes big announcement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes big announcement
Babar Azam opens up on 'pressure game' as Pak vs Ind T20 World Cup clash on June 9 video
Babar Azam opens up on 'pressure game' as Pak vs Ind T20 World Cup clash on June 9
Cristiano Ronaldo finally reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo finally reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia
T20 World Cup 2024: US defeat Canada by 7 wickets in opener
T20 World Cup 2024: US defeat Canada by 7 wickets in opener
US win toss, opt to bowl against Canada in T20 World Cup opener
US win toss, opt to bowl against Canada in T20 World Cup opener