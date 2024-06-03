T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia win toss, decide to bowl against Oman

Captains of Namibia and Oman seen alongside the match referee and commmentator at the toss on May 3, 2024.— ICC

Namibia won the toss and decided to bowl first in their inaugural game of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Oman.



The Group B match will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Group B includes Namibia, Oman, Australia, England and Scotland.

Speaking at the toss, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said that he wants to assess the conditions by bowling first. "You've got to come to the ground and execute to get the points," he added.

Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas said that they were happy to bat first on a fresh pitch. He added that the series against Namibia earlier this year gave them valuable information about their opponents.

Lineups



Namibia: N Davin, M van Lingen, JN Frylinck, MG Erasmus (capt), MB Kruger, JJ Smit, D Wiese, ZE Green (wk), R Trumpelmann, BM Scholtz, T Lungameni

Oman: KH Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan