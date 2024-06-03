Adele eyes major gig as she plans for baby with beau Rich Paul

Adele is reportedly keen to replace Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol amid her plans to expand her family with beau Rich Paul.

According to Heat Magazine, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker is said to be looking for a gig that offers a high payday without a hectic schedule as she plans to get pregnant soon.



Speaking with the publication, the insider shared how Adele has been open about her desire to expand her family and is said to be eyeing the TV role as a way to balance her career and personal life.

“Adele has been focusing on having a baby with Rich [Paul, her boyfriend of three years], but she doesn’t want to be touring at the same time,” the source said.

They added, “It takes a lot out of her and she’s looking at gigs that would get her the same pay cheque, but with less work involved, as she wants to get pregnant soon.”

“Her team were still shocked when she said she was interested in doing TV work and that she had her eye on Katy’s spot on American Idol.”

This comes after Adele told the crowd during one of her Las Vegas residency shows that she wants to have a baby girl – a sister for her 11-year-old son Angelo, her son from her first marriage to Simon Konecki.

“Once I am done with all my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said. "I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

“I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?"

"With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?" Adele further said, jokingly about Paul, who is a father to three kids from his previous relationship.