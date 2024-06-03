 
Azam Khan removes all pictures, videos from Instagram account

Social media users speculate he deleted posts after receiving flak from cricket fans over his selection

By
Sohail Imran

June 03, 2024

Azam Khan playing a shot in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Brimingham, UK, on May 25, 2024. —Reuters 

Pakistan wicket-keeper Azam Khan has either deleted all his posts on his Instagram account or hid them for some reason, prompting speculations that he resorted to the move after receiving criticism from the fans over his fitness and selection in the T20 World Cup squad.

Azam has always been on the receiving end of verbal assaults for his obesity, yet he has proved his mettle in the T20 league tournaments in Pakistan and abroad as well.

Azam has been a frequent user of Instagram and would upload his pictures and videos on the social media app from time to time. 

The batter has not given any reason for his Insta posts’ vanishing out of the blue.

For the last few days, he had been encountering terrible censure for his fitness specially after poor show in two T20Is against England during recent tour that ended few days ago. 

Pakistan lost the four-match series by 2-0 as two of the matches were washed out.

During the same tour, when a journalist challenged his place in team against England and World Cup, Fakhar Zaman stood up for his teammate and said skipper Babar Azam and coach Gary Kirsten selected Azam on the basis of his CPL performance.

The son of legendary wicket-keeper Moin Khan is yet to make a mark in T20I from the national side despite making his international debut three years ago in July 2021. He has appeared in 12 innings for Pakistan but could score only 88 runs at a petty average of 9.7.

