Justin Timberlake disrupts concert for a fan in trouble

Justin Timberlake decided to pause his concert for an attendee seeking medical emergency.

On Saturday night, the 43-year-old singer brought his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas where he abruptly stopped the gig for a fan in need.

Justin was performing his 2002 solo hit Cry Me A River when he spotted a woman seeking medical assistance.

In a TikTok clip, captured by a fan, he can be seen signaling security guards towards the end of his song but instead decided to press brakes on the gig and asked for the house lights to be turned up immediately.

“Sorry everybody, one second, one second. We need some assistance right here about five rows back,” he can be seen saying in the footage.

He waited for a few moments and asked with a thumbs up, “Oh are you OK? Oh, no problem.”

“OK, we're OK,” Justin added as the crowd then erupted into cheers and clapping.

It was not revealed what happened to the woman that caused her to need medical attention.

The show was the second of two shows at the University of Texas at Austin venue as the tour kicked off on April 29 at Rogers Centre in Vancouver initially, with his next show scheduled for the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas in a few days.