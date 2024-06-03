 
Prince Harry's rift with King Charles taking a toll on his children: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the United States

June 03, 2024

Prince Harry might be the first one to take a step forward towards reconciliation with his royal family.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells Mirror that the Duke of Sussex is holding out hope for a reunion despite remaining estranged from them over the past few years.

After he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, the two moved with their children to the United States as they had also made controversial remarks about the Buckingham Palace in bombshell interviews and Harry's memoir Spare.

However, Tom claims that Harry now realizes how his rift is starting to affect Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins,” he said.

Tom added, "Harry and Meghan would love to get round the problem – they would love it if the cousins could meet regularly and have a positive relationship as they grow up, but they cannot see a way to do it while they themselves are estranged. Harry has said that he hopes the cousins can at least be friends as adults."

