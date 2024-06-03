 
Royal expert slams Kate Middleton return speculations

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer, the Princess confirmed in March

June 03, 2024

Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to speculations about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s return to royal duties as she battles cancer.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author tweeted “It's not fair to keep guessing when and where Princess Catherine will turn up.”

Angela further said, “Stress and trying to please us will do her no good. When she's ready we will know about it.”

“Let her take her time and come back at her own pace,” the royal expert urged the people speculating about Kate Middleton’s return.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Exactly. Let her do what she needs to do, and appear only when she feels good and ready, with no pressure from the public or the media.”

Another said, “Absolutely we all need time to recover.”

Angela Levin made these remarks days after palace confirmed Kate Middleton will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour.

