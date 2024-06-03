Real Madrid announces Kylian Mbappe as first summer signing

Real Madrid announces Kylian Mbappe as first summer player after he left PSG. — Reuters

Spanish football club Real Madrid Monday announced Kylian Mbappe as the first summer signing at the end of the season, a day after reports the French striker has signed a contract with Los Blancos.

The signing comes nearly a month after the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward announced that he was leaving the French club after seven years.

In an official announcement on its website, the 15th-time Champions League winner said: "Kylian Mbappe is a new Real Madrid player. He comes to the European champion a world star, who at 25 years old has just had his highest-scoring season with Paris Saint-Germain (44 goals) and has been top scorer in the French League for the sixth consecutive edition."

The statement further added: "Our team is reinforced by a spectacular striker, captain of the French team, with which he became world champion in 2018 and of the Nations League in 2021, in which he scored the winning goal."

"In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mbappe won the Golden Boot with 8 goals and, after his hat-trick in the final, he became the top scorer in history in World Cup finals," the press release stated.

The PSG's all-the-time top scorer said in a video message on X, on May 10: "It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and a great honour to be a member of the biggest French club."

Kylian Mbappe started his career with PSG in 2017 and was part of six league-winning campaigns.

The 25-year-old signed a contract on a free transfer to join Madrid as the PSG deal is set to expire on June 30.

While highlighting Mbappe's achievements, Los Blancos said: "Mbappe has won the French League, Cup and Super Cup this season. In seven years at the French club, he has won 17 titles: 6 Leagues, 4 French Cups, 5 French Super Cups and 2 League Cups."

