PAK vs INDIA: US official reassures of extra security for high-voltage T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam (left) pictured alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a World Cup match. — ICC/File

As fans eagerly wait for the much-anticipated high-voltage T20 World Cup 2024 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, the United States' has ensured "extra security" for the match slated for June 9 at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

"We've been gearing up for that match because we know it's the biggest match in the world and we'll have extra security that day," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said while speaking to Indian media.

His remarks come after the city's administration, last week, beefed up security measures amid attack threats issued by a terrorist outfit.

Revealing the details of the security plan for the big day, Blakeman said that they have the services of Nassau County Police Department, New York state police, state park police, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Port Authority Police, MTA police, fire marshall along with volunteer firefighters and Customs and Border Patrol personnel.

"We're going to be ready for anything that might occur, and we're pretty confident it won't happen. But if it does, we're ready," he said.

An aerial photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium under construction in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York, which is set to host PAK vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9. — AFP

The Nassau County official's reassurance comes after Nassau Country Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder had assured of the game's venue to be the "safest place" for the Pakistan-India match.

"I can guarantee you this is the largest security we have ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium," Ryder said.

Furthermore, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has already dismissed the reports of threat stressing that she had been working with the law enforcers to ensure the safety of visitors and New Yorkers during the cricket World Cup.

“I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes. Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also stressed on "robust" security measures across all venues during the mega event.

"The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," an ICC spokesperson said adding that the body continues to monitor the situation to mitigate any risks.

Teams' squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.