Prince Harry's inability to be flexible ridiculed: ‘You gotta hand it to him'

Experts have just started ridiculing Prince Harry for his inability to be flexible at all

June 05, 2024

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry for his inability to be any kind of flexible, so much so that it cost him tens of millions of dollars.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

in relation to the Sussexes’ similarities to Prince Andrew Ms Elser claimed, “My point is, Andrew and Harry, spare one and spare two, got very similar deals.”

“The Sussexes, right this very minute, could be enjoying the fat of the royal land, so to speak.”

“They would not have had to sign on with Netflix in September 2020 to make ‘content that informs but also gives hope’ and which they promised would ‘unlock action’ only to end up making lifestyle programming about horses and jam.”

“In this other timeline the duke and duchess would not have had to sign on with a speakers agency to theoretically earn money inspiring middle-management in Radisson ballrooms, to have to sign on with Spotify, to have to embarrassingly part ways with Spotify or to have to find therein own way means to come up with the estimated $6.6 million in living costs they now face.”

“You have to give it to Harry and Meghan: They really can stick to their principles even when said same principles cost them tens of millions of dollars.”

