NED vs NEP: Netherlands choose to bowl after winning toss against Nepal

Nepal and Netherlands captains wait for the toss result. — ICC

Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first against Nepal in the seventh match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, United States.

The match was slated to begin at 8:30pm (PST) but the coin toss was delayed due to a wet outfield. There has been a rainy weather since morning.



The Dutch captain said that they opted to bowl first due to overcast conditions.

"With the weather around, it might swing early. For us, that first goal is to get into that next round. So we have to play well and win three games.

"We are from a small country, and we play against each other, and with each other a lot," he added.

Meanwhile, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel is relishing the moment of playing in the competition after ten years.

"It is a big occasion for is. After 10 years we are playing here. As a kid, always wanted to play and I feel great. Feel very happy. Playing for Nepal give me pleasure. First goal is to win today and then we will take one game at a time. The toss does not matter a lot. Looking for a good total on the board."

This is the second game of Group D. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the first game in New York by six wickets.

Nepal are returning to the T20 World Cup after a gap of 10 years and three editions. They have won two of their three group games in their debut tournament at the 2014 edition in Bangladesh but have since failed to qualify.

Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein

More to follow...