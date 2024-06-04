ENG vs SCO: Scotland choose to bat first against England

England and Scotland skippers during the toss. — Screengrab/ICC

Scotland opted to bat first after winning the toss in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against the defending champion England being played at Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Tuesday.



Scotland's captain Richie Berrington is hoping for his side to progress in the tournament as far as they could.

"It does look on the drier side, but as we have seen on this trip so far, the wickets can change ground to ground, day to day," Richie Berrington said after the toss as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"As a team, we want to progress as far as we can. Hopefully we can come out and make a few more special memories today."

Meanwhile, England's skipper Jos Buttler stated that he would have bowled first anyway and also confirmed that Mark Wood is in the playing XI over Reece Topley.

"Everyone's really excited to get going. It was a 50-50 call [with Reece Topley and Mark Wood] but we have gone for the extra pace of Wood today," Buttler said.

Playing XIs

England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid

Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matt Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Brad Wheal, 10 Chris Sole, 11 Brad Currie