T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam sets sight on World Cup victory

Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam fields during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

Babar Azam says making personal records is immaterial to him.

Says fully focused on winning World Cup.

We have clear mindset on what kind of game to play, says skipper.

DALLAS: National cricket team captain Babar Azam said that he was fully focused on winning the World Cup, adding individual goals could be achieved later.



Speaking to media in Dallas, he stressed, "What my team requires of me is my commitment, rather than focusing on personal records."

"We have come to the United States well-prepared. We have a clear mindset on what kind of game we would play," Babar remarked. "Our aim is to perform well in the World Cup and achieve success."

Reflecting on past experiences, Babar said that the team had played under such conditions in past as well. "Our batters have been training indoors. And, bowlers have been honing their skills on the field," he remarked, highlighting the optimum utilisation of available facilities for practice. "If there are no warm-up matches, it made us no difference as we have been constantly playing," he stressed.

Regarding the T20 World Cup matches held so far, Babar noted the absence of high-scoring games.

"Some of our players have previously played in the US. This gives them an understanding of the conditions here," he said, adding that Shadab, Imad, and Haris have an experience of playing here.

Babar stressed the importance of adaptable plans for the team, adding, "We strategise according to what is the best for our team. No batter's position is fixed. The position can vary depending on the situation," he commented while responding to a question.

"Unfortunately, Saim Ayub could not perform as was expected of him. He is a game-changer, but he could not get the opportunity he needed," he said. Meantime, he expressed confidence in Shadab Khan, and said, "As a captain, I have trust in every player, with Shadab being the most reliable as he delivered under all sorts of conditions."

Discussing the upcoming match between Pakistan and America, Babar expressed faith in his team's ability to excel. "The home conditions favour the US, but I believe in our team's ability to play good cricket," he affirmed.

Babar highlighted the importance of senior players taking responsibility and avoiding past mistakes, as the team gear up for the World Cup.