Imad Wasim ruled out of Pakistan's first T20 World Cup match

Babar says Imad Wasim suffers from a side strain, which means he won't be able to play in upcoming match

June 05, 2024

Pakistan's national cricket team, currently in the United States for the T20 World Cup, has suffered a setback as key all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out for their opening match.

Confirming Imad Wasim's unavailability for the first match, Captain Babar Azam said that Wasim was sidelined due to a side strain. "Imad Wasim is suffering from a side strain, which means he won't be able to play in our opening match," Azam revealed.

Despite the setback, Azam was optimistic about Wasim's participation in the remaining matches of the premier cricket tournament. "Although Imad won't play the first game, we hope that he will be available for the rest of the matches," he added.

Pakistan are set to face the United States in their opening World Cup match on 6th June. The American team has already opened their account with a victory against Canada in their first T20 World Cup match.

