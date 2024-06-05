Blake Lively at Ryan Reynolds' mercy for Hollywood comeback

Blake Lively doesn’t want but “needs” for her upcoming movie It Ends With Us to work.

According to an insider privy to In Touch, the 36-year-old actress is leaning on her film, starring alongside Justin Baldoni, to make her Hollywood comeback.

“Blake has finally wised up and tapped into Ryan’s savant-like expertise when it comes to marketing to the masses and getting the word out that a project is special,” the source shared.

Moreover, Blake is said to be stepping into her acting shoes once again with complete support from her hubby and “personal marketing guru” Ryan Reynolds.

The insider added, “Even though he’s not involved on paper, Ryan’s fingerprints are all over Blake’s multi-prong campaign for It Ends With Us.”

“It’s based on a successful enough book that if the movie isn’t profitable, Blake will have egg on her face. That’s where Ryan comes in, and it’s no coincidence that his production company is called Maximum Effort because that’s what he gives whenever he puts his mind behind one of these unusual but promising films or projects,” they explained further/