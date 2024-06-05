 
Geo News

Blake Lively at Ryan Reynolds' mercy for Hollywood comeback

Blake Lively is said to have seeked assistance from husband Ryan Reynolds for her upcoming movie 'It Ends With Us'

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Blake Lively at Ryan Reynolds' mercy for Hollywood comeback

Blake Lively doesn’t want but “needs” for her upcoming movie It Ends With Us to work.

According to an insider privy to In Touch, the 36-year-old actress is leaning on her film, starring alongside Justin Baldoni, to make her Hollywood comeback.

“Blake has finally wised up and tapped into Ryan’s savant-like expertise when it comes to marketing to the masses and getting the word out that a project is special,” the source shared.

Moreover, Blake is said to be stepping into her acting shoes once again with complete support from her hubby and “personal marketing guru” Ryan Reynolds.

The insider added, “Even though he’s not involved on paper, Ryan’s fingerprints are all over Blake’s multi-prong campaign for It Ends With Us.”

“It’s based on a successful enough book that if the movie isn’t profitable, Blake will have egg on her face. That’s where Ryan comes in, and it’s no coincidence that his production company is called Maximum Effort because that’s what he gives whenever he puts his mind behind one of these unusual but promising films or projects,” they explained further/

Fans react to Rihanna's 'big announcement' while awaiting new album
Fans react to Rihanna's 'big announcement' while awaiting new album
Evangeline Lilly 'steps away' from acting at 44
Evangeline Lilly 'steps away' from acting at 44
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark romance rumors with ‘flirtatious' encounter
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark romance rumors with ‘flirtatious' encounter
Miley Cyrus still seeking closure from Liam Hemsworth: ‘It's driving her nuts'
Miley Cyrus still seeking closure from Liam Hemsworth: ‘It's driving her nuts'
Kanye West breaks silence on ex-aide lawsuit
Kanye West breaks silence on ex-aide lawsuit
Halsey shares new music after coming out of death
Halsey shares new music after coming out of death
Tori Spelling's dentist calls her teeth 'Disgusting'
Tori Spelling's dentist calls her teeth 'Disgusting'
Brooke Shields opens up about embracing aging and rejecting retirement
Brooke Shields opens up about embracing aging and rejecting retirement
Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard reveal 'Funny' twist in their proposal story
Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard reveal 'Funny' twist in their proposal story
Cillian Murphy springs back to action in 'Peaky Blinders' film
Cillian Murphy springs back to action in 'Peaky Blinders' film
Sandra Oh shares heartfelt encounter with young 'Grey's Anatomy' fan
Sandra Oh shares heartfelt encounter with young 'Grey's Anatomy' fan
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama