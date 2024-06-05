IND vs IRE: India choose fielding to begin T20 World Cup 2024 journey

India and Ireland skippers at the toss. — Screengrab/ICC

NEW YORK: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma chose to field first against Ireland as both Group A teams will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 journey with the match being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday.



After winning the toss, Rohit said that after featuring in a warm-up game at the same pitch, they know how the pitch will play.

"Played on a similar pitch [against Bangladesh], do understand what to expect. Got to use your experience," he said. India have picked four seamers including Hardik Pandya, two spin bowling allrounders in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will open the innings with Rohit while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will bat at No.3.

"Got plenty of match winners, today's a perfect occasion for them to show up," said Paul Stirling. We've got three seamers and two spinners, couple of allrounders in there."

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White.