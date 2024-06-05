 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey pays heartfelt tribute to brother who died from AIDS

Oprah Winfrey lost her younger brother, Jeffrey Lee, who died due to AIDS at the age of 29

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Oprah Winfrey pays heartfelt tribute to brother who died from AIDS

Oprah Winfrey just paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother, Jeffrey Lee, who passed away due to AIDS.

On Tuesday, The Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a message on her update page, Oprah Daily in honor of Pride Month and remembering Lee, who died at the age of 29, during the HIV epidemic in the United States.

"It was 35 years ago that my younger brother Jeffrey Lee died from AIDS,” Winfrey noted.

She continued, “He was 29 years old. The year was 1989 and the world was an extremely cruel place, not just for people suffering from AIDS, but also for LGBTQ people in general.”

“I often think if he’d lived he’d be so amazed at how much the world has changed, that there actually is gay marriage and a Pride Month,” the 70-year-old media personality added.

“How different his life might have been had be lived in these times. In a world that saw and appreciated him for who he was rather than attempting to shame him for his sexuality,” she added.

“I wish for you the continued freedom to rise to your truest highest expression of yourself as a human being,” Oprah Winfrey captioned the message.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO reveal their baby plans
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO reveal their baby plans
Jennifer Lopez didn't refute Ben Affleck divorce rumors for 'publicity': Insider
Jennifer Lopez didn't refute Ben Affleck divorce rumors for 'publicity': Insider
Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram?
Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram?
Blake Lively leans on Ryan Reynolds to save acting career: Source
Blake Lively leans on Ryan Reynolds to save acting career: Source
Ryan Gosling unable to spare family time after 'Barbie' success
Ryan Gosling unable to spare family time after 'Barbie' success
Everything to know about Kanye West-Lauren Pisciotta lawsuit
Everything to know about Kanye West-Lauren Pisciotta lawsuit
Kim Kardashian tries 'stealing' North West's spotlight?
Kim Kardashian tries 'stealing' North West's spotlight?
Lady Gaga breaks silence on pregnancy rumours
Lady Gaga breaks silence on pregnancy rumours
Fans react to Rihanna's 'big announcement' while awaiting new album
Fans react to Rihanna's 'big announcement' while awaiting new album
Blake Lively at Ryan Reynolds' mercy for Hollywood comeback
Blake Lively at Ryan Reynolds' mercy for Hollywood comeback
Evangeline Lilly 'steps away' from acting at 44
Evangeline Lilly 'steps away' from acting at 44
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark romance rumors with ‘flirtatious' encounter
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark romance rumors with ‘flirtatious' encounter