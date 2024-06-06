ICC shifts Pakistan to hotel near stadium after PCB's reservations

The still shows Pakistan team members carrying their suitcases after their arrival in Dallas, USA, on June 1, 2024. —Facebook/ @PakistanCricketBoard

The International Cricket Board (ICC) has changed hotel for Pakistan after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed discontentment with the team members’ stay far away from the cricket stadium in New York, sources told Geo News.

Taking notice of the accommodation for Pakistan, the sources said, the PCB chief contacted the ICC, expressed dissatisfaction, and convinced the World Cup management to change the Pakistan team’s hotel.

Upon his interference, Pakistan have been made to stay at a hotel five minutes away from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan are scheduled to play two matches — on June 9 and 11. Earlier, the hotel they were staying in was at a distance of 90 minutes from the venue, the sources said.

Strangely, the Indian team was accommodated just 10 minutes away from the cricket ground in New York, while apart from Pakistan some other teams' hotels were also more than an hour away, they said adding that South Africa and Sri Lanka had already expressed reservations over the facilities provided to them during their stay in NYC.

It is pertinent here to mention that amid threats of terrorist attack, the New York administration has beefed up security for the high-octane Pakistan-India T20I World Cup 2024 match slated for June 9.

According to reports, a terrorist outfit has threatened to attack during the World Cup in New York. Pakistan will play two matches, while India has to play four matches in the metropolis.

On the other hand, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has said for months she has been working with law enforcers to ensure the safety of visitors and New Yorkers during the cricket World Cup.

Dismissing the reports of threat, Hochul said there was “no credible public safety threat at this time”. However, she said they were continuously monitoring the situation closely.

Though the sources did not mention if the PCB chief talked of fear for players' security, he did mention their discomfort because of long-distance accommodation.

The sources said Naqvi told the ICC that he would not allow his team to travel long distances for any World Cup match including the two NYC matches.

He even made it clear to the ICC that he would transfer the team to a better and more convenient location at the PCB’s expense if their hotel was not changed.

“The national cricket team is my responsibility and I will ensure the players’ comfort in every way,” the sources quoted the Pakistan cricket czar as saying.

Pakistan cricket team will leave for New York immediately after the match against the USA on Thursday in Dallas.

Pakistan will play India on June 9 and Canada on June 11. Their last match of the first round will be against Ireland on June 16 in Lauderhill, Florida.