Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning has her own favourites from the psychological thriller series.

Gunning, 38, who plays female stalker Martha Scott was opposite creator Richard Gadd who plays the comedian-bartender Donny.

While explaining how a scene from the Netflix hit series relates to the 'most liberating moment' of her life she told the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, “A big thing happened to me and maybe I'll just talk about it."

"I came out actually in November ‘22,” she added to give context for the scene that resonated with her.

“I told my family in Christmas that year and I slept for like 10 hours at night. Yeah, because I kind of was like, ‘Oh, that's what this has been.’ It's been like a little secret, I guess, I've been keeping from myself even,” she said.

She further weighed in on 'the massive moment' by revealing what encouraged her to officially redefine her reality in 2022.

“That was a mega, mega thing for me because I, for so long, I'm surrounded by gays,” she said. “Like all my friends are gay. So it wasn't that I was, like, repressing anything. It was just that I didn't think I could be and I still can't articulate it in the best way.”

She claimed on the show that her feelings were too strong to deny after that. “I realised I was a big old gay. I was like, that's what it's been. That's what it is,” she told the host.

Before concluding Gunning added, “And that was like a massive moment where everything kind of clicked. And I made sense of myself then because for so long, I'd thought — and I'm a bigger woman — and I thought maybe it was to do with, like, my size. But I felt a little bit almost alien or like I was tagging along.”