 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia elect to bat first against Scotland

Namibia take on Scotland after winning against Oman in Super Over on June 3

By
Sports Desk

June 06, 2024

Namibia and Scotland skippers during the toss. — ICC

Namibia elected to bat first after winning the toss in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Scotland being played at Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium in Barbados on Thursday.

This is the fourth Group B match of the tournament. Both teams have made no changes from the last game they played.

This is the fourth Group B match of the tournament. Both teams have made no changes from the last game they played.

Namibia bagged a win in their first game against Oman while Scotland's game against England was abandoned due to the rain.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said they are looking go with the same set-up of win while batting first.

"It's going to be slow conditions all round, we have the right set-up to win the game batting first. The formula changes a little, gives us the freedom to play rather than just chase.

"We want to sharpen up from Oman, sluggish in the second half of the game. A great rivalry in the Associate world, we've been lucky to be on the winning side in the T20 format," he added.

Playing XIs

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matt Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's knock criticised by Harsha Bhogle, Irfan Pathan
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's knock criticised by Harsha Bhogle, Irfan Pathan
Pakistan team has one of the best batsmen in world: US envoy video
Pakistan team has one of the best batsmen in world: US envoy
Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli as highest run-scorer in T20Is
Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli as highest run-scorer in T20Is
Saudi Arabia defeat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup's Asian qualifiers by 3-0
Saudi Arabia defeat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup's Asian qualifiers by 3-0
T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar backs Kohli to perform against Pakistan after Ireland setback
T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar backs Kohli to perform against Pakistan after Ireland setback
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan set 160-run target for US
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan set 160-run target for US
ICC is 'unbothered' by India's concerns about New York Pitch
ICC is 'unbothered' by India's concerns about New York Pitch
Babar Azam advised to manage pressure by learning from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Babar Azam advised to manage pressure by learning from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
India's ex-batter Aakash Chopra predicts Pakistani squad against India
India's ex-batter Aakash Chopra predicts Pakistani squad against India
IND vs PAK: Poor turnout at key T20 WC clash sets off alarm bells
IND vs PAK: Poor turnout at key T20 WC clash sets off alarm bells
Pakistan's likely XI for first T20 World Cup match against US
Pakistan's likely XI for first T20 World Cup match against US
Cristiano Ronaldo proves he's a family guy in new Instagram post
Cristiano Ronaldo proves he's a family guy in new Instagram post