T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia elect to bat first against Scotland

Namibia and Scotland skippers during the toss. — ICC

Namibia elected to bat first after winning the toss in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Scotland being played at Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium in Barbados on Thursday.



This is the fourth Group B match of the tournament. Both teams have made no changes from the last game they played.

Namibia bagged a win in their first game against Oman while Scotland's game against England was abandoned due to the rain.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said they are looking go with the same set-up of win while batting first.

"It's going to be slow conditions all round, we have the right set-up to win the game batting first. The formula changes a little, gives us the freedom to play rather than just chase.

"We want to sharpen up from Oman, sluggish in the second half of the game. A great rivalry in the Associate world, we've been lucky to be on the winning side in the T20 format," he added.

Playing XIs

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matt Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie