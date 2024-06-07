WATCH: Angry Azam Khan engages in heated exchange with fan

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan during Pak vs US T20 World Cup match. — Screengrab

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan, who has been struggling to perform with the bat recently, was riled up about something after he engaged with a fan during the T20 World Cup match against United States.

The Green Shirts faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the hosts during their first match of the mega event at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Thursday.

The wicketkeeper batter once again was unable to perform with his bat as was removed by Nosthush Kenjige on the very first ball soon after Shadab Khan's dismissal.

In the video which has gone viral, Azam, 25, could be seen walking towards the pavilion where he was encountered by a fan. The batter was seen having an angry expression.

Azam Khan has been facing severe criticism by cricket fans with many of them saying that he should not be a part of the national team due to his performance.

Pakistan set a 160-run target for the home side. The USA had a brilliant start with the ball as their bowlers sent the Pakistani top-order — Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman — back to the pavilion for just 26 runs.



However, after losing three wickets, skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan played with caution and put the struggling Pakistani side back in the game.

A 72-run partnership between Babar and Shadab helped Pakistan go on top once again but Shadab walked back to the pavilion after scoring 40 runs on 25 balls.

Right after Shadab's dismissal, Azam got out on a golden duck and the wickets continued to fall.

Babar Azam scored 44 off 43. Iftikhar Ahmed departed after scoring 18 runs.

Shaheen Afridi (23 off 16 balls) provided crucial runs to Pakistan down the order and helped them conclude their innings at 159-7 in the allocated overs.