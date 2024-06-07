ICC assures to 'remedy' New York stadium pitches ahead of Pak-Ind clash

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. —ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured that the ground staff will "remedy" the situation of the pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York.



The development comes after concerns were raised about the drop-in pitches due to the low-scoring encounters of the T20 World Cup.

The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted two games so far in which batting has been made difficult owing to the movement and bounce of the pitches.

In a media statement ahead of the Pakistan-India clash scheduled for June 9 at the same venue, the ICC admitted that the two pitches used in the stadium did not play “as consistently as we would have all wanted”.

The cricket body said the world-class grounds team had been working hard since the conclusion of the last game to “remedy the situation”, assuring to deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches.

Before the India-Ireland match, South Africa played against Sri Lanka on a pitch of the ground deemed by experts to be difficult, where the latter were routed for 77 and the target was achieved by the former in 16.2 overs.

India defeated Ireland by eight wickets on June 5, after bowling them out for 96 on pitch number four.

However, two of Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, got wounded. Having been struck on the arm, Rohit was forced to retire hurt. Jasprit Bumrah's vicious bouncer also injured Irish Harry Tector’s finger.

After this game, experts severely criticised the pitch. Former Zimbabwe player said it was "bordering on dangerous".

Pitch number two and three have yet to be used for cricket matches as six more group games are scheduled to be held in the Nassau ground.