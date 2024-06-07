Photo: 'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers’

The Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly hosts great events.

In a new chat with Hello! Magazine, the florist of the popular Kardashian-Jenner clan Jeff Leatham revealed rare details.

He kicked off the chat by gushing over their “impeccable” taste and said, "I love working with The Kardashians, and planning one of their beautiful events because they have such great taste – they really are trendsetters and tastemakers.”

“If you see one of the girls doing [something] then six months later someone else is doing it and it's fun to push the button and work with people that like to take risks," Jeff went on to add about the American TV stars.

He also professed, "I love working with people who have been there and done that and seen it and share their experiences with me to make me a better designer.

“Because I'm always learning – if I'm not pushing my buttons and am no longer still learning and doing different things, then it's time for me to bow out," he explained in conclusion.