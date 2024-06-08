Billy Ray Cyrus pens sweet note for daughter Miley Cyrus

Billy RayCyrus pens sweet note for daughter Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus walked down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of him and Miley Cyrus with an honorary tribute.



The 62-year-old country star took his Instagram handle on Friday and posted some old photos recalling “best memories” from the CMA Fest.

He penned down a detailed caption, that reads, “One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds.”

In the sweet post, Billy Ray shared a framed picture of him and baby Miley along with two handwritten notes.

He went on to write, “The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus.”

The Achy Breaky Heart singer praised his daughter Miley by writing, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible.”

The father of six concluded his caption with, “We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!”

The singer’s sweet post for Miley comes amidst ongoing family drama which reportedly started after Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy in April 2022.