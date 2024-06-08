Diddy loses university degree after Cassie assault video

Sean Diddy Combs’ major achievement is of no use now, following the important decision made by Howard University.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014,” the university’s statement read on Friday.

The decision further read, “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”

Howard University revealed that the reason behind this decision is Diddy’s 2016 video, released by CNN recently, which shows him physically attacking ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor. The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence,” it concluded.

As per the decision, the Board will also be disbanding the scholarship program in his name, and will “return his $1 million contribution.”