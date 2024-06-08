 
Dick Van Dyke leaves historic mark on Daytime Emmy 2024

Dick Van Dyke was nominated for his guest performance in 'Days of Our Lives'

June 08, 2024

Daytime Emmy 2024 saw Dick Van Dyke getting another feather in his cap.

On Friday, the legendary actor made history by winning the award for guest performer in a daytime drama series for Days of Our Lives.

The 51st award show not only saw him making it into the category as the oldest actor to ever do so, but Dick also made it as the oldest actor to ever win a Daytime Emmy award.

“I feel like a spy from nighttime television. I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!” he joked in his speech after taking the stage at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

He also recalled having a “wonderful time on Days,” and also revealed how he ruined the shot on the series as he started laughing during a serious scene.

“I’m 98 years old, can you believe it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless,” he added.

