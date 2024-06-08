Rain threat looms over Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match

An image from an earlier India and Pakistan cricket match. — Reuters/File

Pakistan and India, the traditional cricket rivals, are set for another face off in a T20 World Cup Group A match on Sunday at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York amid rain forecasts to interrupt game proceedings.

After beating Ireland by 8 wickets, the Rohit Sharma-led team is coming to play in this match. On the other hand, Pakistan’s Babar Azam-led team went through a disappointing loss against the US during their earlier game of the marquee event.

Due to their recent form, India owns an edge over Pakistan, however, it is also important to consider that their wounded arch-rivals cannot be taken for granted.

Notably, there is a high possibility of rain in New York on Sunday, according to the current forecast. There is a 51% chance of rain at 11am local time, which is half an hour after the match starts, as predicted by Accuweather’s forecast, reported NDTV.

If the rain causes a delay or interruption, extra time is likely to be allotted since it's a day game but it is not expected that the players will wait till afternoon for the match to start.

There's also a huge possibility that the fans could see a full 20-overs-a-side match, while the current weather forecast does imply that rain is likely to interrupt the game proceedings.

Moreover, Indian captain Rohit Sharma underwent a blow to his left thumb while batting in the net session prior to the highly anticipated mega clash against arch-rival Pakistan.

However, after receiving medical assistance from the side's medical team, the skipper resumed practice.

Sharma took off the glove to access the blow as the ball hit him on the thumb. Then, the staff medical team rushed to the ground, checking the India captain. After the check-up the Indian captain started his practice in the nets with full swing again.