Alyson Hannigan 'freaks out' on Taylor Swift's 'American Pie' shout-out

Alyson Hannigan, a self-described Swiftie opened up about her reaction on Taylor Swift's mention of her movie American Pie in her song So High School.

During an interview with the Vulture, Hannigan revealed that she was "freaking out" after hearing to the American Pie part of the song, which goes like, "I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around, so be quiet / I'm trying to stifle my sighs / 'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you."

Hannigan shared that ahead the release of the album, The Tortured Poets Department, she cleared her schedule so she could enjoy new songs alone, saying, "I texted my kids, 'Don’t bug me, say ‘good night,’ just pretend I’m not here,' because I am going to listen to this album without any interruption. I listened to the first part, went to sleep, and woke up to, 'Holy cow, she’s released a second part!'"

She further revealed her reaction to when she listened to So High School from the second part of the album, "I was like, 'What?!' I thought maybe I was still sort of sleeping and imagining it. But when I heard it, I was freaking out," Hannigan said. "I woke up my entire family who seemed less enthusiastic than I’d like them to be. Then I called a friend, and she and I had a nice freakout together. I was so happy."