 
Geo News

Alyson Hannigan 'freaks out' on Taylor Swift's 'American Pie' shout-out

Alyson Hannigan, a self-described Swiftie, cleared her schedule ahead of Taylor Swift album 'The Tortured Poets Department' release

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Alyson Hannigan 'freaks out' on Taylor Swift's 'American Pie' shout-out

Alyson Hannigan, a self-described Swiftie opened up about her reaction on Taylor Swift's mention of her movie American Pie in her song So High School.

During an interview with the Vulture, Hannigan revealed that she was "freaking out" after hearing to the American Pie part of the song, which goes like, "I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around, so be quiet / I'm trying to stifle my sighs / 'Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you."

Hannigan shared that ahead the release of the album, The Tortured Poets Department, she cleared her schedule so she could enjoy new songs alone, saying, "I texted my kids, 'Don’t bug me, say ‘good night,’ just pretend I’m not here,' because I am going to listen to this album without any interruption. I listened to the first part, went to sleep, and woke up to, 'Holy cow, she’s released a second part!'"

She further revealed her reaction to when she listened to So High School from the second part of the album, "I was like, 'What?!' I thought maybe I was still sort of sleeping and imagining it. But when I heard it, I was freaking out," Hannigan said. "I woke up my entire family who seemed less enthusiastic than I’d like them to be. Then I called a friend, and she and I had a nice freakout together. I was so happy."

Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to 'take risks', florist reveals
Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to 'take risks', florist reveals
Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 'sweet sixteen' birthday
Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 'sweet sixteen' birthday
MrBeast announces date for 'biggest video ever' release
MrBeast announces date for 'biggest video ever' release
Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half' video
Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half'
Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news
Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news
Lindsay Hubbard calls out Carl Radke for framing her as the villian
Lindsay Hubbard calls out Carl Radke for framing her as the villian
Jax Taylor makes 'serious' cheating allegations against Brittany Cartwright
Jax Taylor makes 'serious' cheating allegations against Brittany Cartwright
Jennifer Aniston gets emotional reflecting on 'Friends' legacy
Jennifer Aniston gets emotional reflecting on 'Friends' legacy
'Hunger Games' movie based on Suzanne Collins' new book coming soon
'Hunger Games' movie based on Suzanne Collins' new book coming soon
Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed
Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song