PAK vs IND: Ahmed Shehzad predicts result of 'one-sided' encounter

Ahmed Shehzad speaks at Geo News show Haarna Mana Hay in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews/File

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has expressed optimism about the national side's chances of success in the high-voltage clash against India in a bold prediction as cricket fans await the encounter with fingers crossed.



Arch-rivals are set to come face-to-face in today's (Sunday) T20 World Cup 2024 match, scheduled to begin at 7:30pm (PST).

The opener urged Pakistan team to play with a fearless attitude while also predicting that the Men in Green will beat India in a one-sided encounter.



“Babar Azam should step on the field with a fearless attitude and the entire team should follow him. There is pressure on both teams during an India-Pakistan match and it doesn’t matter what happened in the past,” Shehzad said on Geo News show "Haarna Mana Hay".

“I’m hopeful that Pakistan will win against India in a one-sided match,” he added.

Pakistan desperately need a win after their shocking loss to the United States on Thursday in their first match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India will have one foot in the Super 8 if they win against Pakistan since they have already beaten Ireland in their opening match.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar Azam XI played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

Pakistan vs India match timings

Local: 10:30am

GMT: 2:30pm

PST: 7:30pm

IST: 8:00pm

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.