PAK vs IND: Mohammad Hafeez, Erin Holland 'play their part' ahead of archrivals' clash

Mohammad Hafeez (left) and Erin Holland are seen in these stills taken from a video. — Instagram/m_hafeez8

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland are currently part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) panel of presenters for the T20 World Cup 2024.

As the world awaits Pakistan and India, the fiercest rivals in the cricket world, to lock horns in today's match at the Nassau County Cricket International Stadium, New York, Hafeez and Erin also contributed to the match in their own way.

Taking to picture-and-video-sharing site Instagram, the former cricketer posted a video from the ICC studios to lighten the mood amid anticipation.

The short clip showed Hafeez telling Erin to start praying as Pakistan and India were about to begin their battle.

The Australian celebrity, who is widely followed by Pakistanis for her love and fondness for the country, is once again heard saying an Urdu language word "Acha", in compliance to Hafeez's command.

"Time to play our part," the Professor wrote as video caption

With air thick with anticipation, fans brace for the encounter between archrivals Pakistan and India to begin after rain caused delays.

The clash which was earlier slated to begin at 7:30pm (PST) will now start at 8pm as per the latest updates from New York.

The match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally with both teams set to reignite their rivalry.

The Men in Green, led by skipper Babar Azam, desperately need a win against India after the shocking loss against the United States in their first match of the mega tournament.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India will have one foot in the Super 8 if they win against the Green Shirts since they have already defeated Ireland in their opening match.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.