'Rain is saving India': Pakistani netizens react as New York showers play spoilsport

Rain covers are deployed during the ICC Men´s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York. — AFP

Excitement for the much-anticipated cricket match between archrivals Pakistan and India was spoiled as rain suspended the high-voltage clash soon after it started.

The biggest encounter, which was slated to start at 7:30pm (PST), got underway at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York after multiple rain delays.

However, the game was stopped after just a single over had been bowled as it started pouring again in New York.

Cricket fans who had been glued to their TV screens reacted to the development with disappointment. Pakistani fans, however, believed the delays to be something else.

Have a look at the reactions:

