 
Geo News

'Rain is saving India': Pakistani netizens react as New York showers play spoilsport

Much-awaited Pakistan-India clash suspended soon after beginning as rain returns to Nassau cricket stadium

By
Sports Desk

June 09, 2024

Rain covers are deployed during the ICC Men´s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York. — AFP

Excitement for the much-anticipated cricket match between archrivals Pakistan and India was spoiled as rain suspended the high-voltage clash soon after it started. 

The biggest encounter, which was slated to start at 7:30pm (PST), got underway at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York after multiple rain delays.

However, the game was stopped after just a single over had been bowled as it started pouring again in New York.

Cricket fans who had been glued to their TV screens reacted to the development with disappointment. Pakistani fans, however, believed the delays to be something else.

Have a look at the reactions: 

— X
— X
— X


T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland put to bowl as Oman win toss
T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland put to bowl as Oman win toss
PAK vs IND: Naseem, Shaheen praised for dismissing Virat, Rohit
PAK vs IND: Naseem, Shaheen praised for dismissing Virat, Rohit
PAK vs IND: Mohammad Hafeez, Erin Holland 'play their part' ahead of archrivals' clash video
PAK vs IND: Mohammad Hafeez, Erin Holland 'play their part' ahead of archrivals' clash
PAK vs IND: Pakistan bundle out Indian batters for 119 in high-voltage match
PAK vs IND: Pakistan bundle out Indian batters for 119 in high-voltage match
Rain delays Pakistan vs India match toss in New York
Rain delays Pakistan vs India match toss in New York
Indian commentator highlights 'confidence issue' with Green Shirts ahead of Pak vs India clash
Indian commentator highlights 'confidence issue' with Green Shirts ahead of Pak vs India clash
PAK vs IND: Ahmed Shehzad predicts result of 'one-sided' encounter
PAK vs IND: Ahmed Shehzad predicts result of 'one-sided' encounter
Ex-cricketers predict results of highly-anticipated PAK vs IND clash
Ex-cricketers predict results of highly-anticipated PAK vs IND clash
Cristiano Ronaldo hugs Luka Modric after Croatia beat Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo hugs Luka Modric after Croatia beat Portugal
'Along prayers, team needs to perform well': fans hopeful for Pakistan's comeback against India
'Along prayers, team needs to perform well': fans hopeful for Pakistan's comeback against India
PAK vs IND: Will rain play spoilsport in today's match in New York?
PAK vs IND: Will rain play spoilsport in today's match in New York?
Azam Khan left idle in net practice ahead of Pakistan vs India match
Azam Khan left idle in net practice ahead of Pakistan vs India match